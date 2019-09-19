CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 6 Whataburger Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches who led their teams to dominating wins in the third week of the season.

Sabine's Rex Sharp has the Cardinals sitting high with an undefeated 3-0 record. Last week, Sabine beat Harleton 48-14. After three weeks, Sabine's closest game was in Week 1, where they beat Carlisle 34-7.

Spring Hill's Jonny Louvier scored his first victory as the new coach of the Panthers against historic rival White Oak. After an 0-2 start, the Panthers shut out the Roughnecks 27-0.

You can vote for the Whataburger Coach of the Week below: