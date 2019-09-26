CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 7 Whataburger Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches fighting for a regional championship.

Henderson's Phil Castles seems to have his team focused after two losses in the first two weeks of the season. In the last two weeks, Henderson has rebounded with two big wins, most recently a 56-35 victory over Fairfield.

Palestine's Lance Angel has also led his team to two straight wins coming into the fifth week of the season. His team is 3-1 with their sole being a one-point thriller to Jacksonville.

Both coaches will meet on the gridiron in Week 8.