Our Week 2 Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches with one major thing in common: Scott[y].

Union Grove's Scotty Laymance is coming off a 6-4 season with the Lions.

Union Grove opened their 2018 campaign undefeated for six weeks. However, in the latter half of the season, the Lions lost four games and just missed out on the playoffs.

However, the Lions return plenty of talent including Chase Mead, who recording 50 tackles and 2 interceptions last season.

Meanwhile, Bullard Scott Callaway is hoping to improve on his team's 3-8 season.

Despite their struggles, the Panthers finished second in the district and earned a playoff spot.

This year, Callaway is preparing to secure another playoff birth and a deeper run.

