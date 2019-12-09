CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 5 Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches who will face-off Week 3 Friday night.

New Diana's Travis Chrisman has his Eagles in a strong 2-0 position heading into the game. New Diana opened the season with a 30-point victory over Harmony before beating White Oak by 20. Chrisman looks to have the Eagles heading in a positive direction after 0-3 start last season.

Alto's Ricky Meeks has also led his team to a 2-0 victory. The Yellowjackets edged out Westwood 28-20 in Week 1 before shutting out Timpson 45-0 in Week 2. Unlike their opponents, Meeks led his team to a winning record last year, helped by a 3-0 start.

