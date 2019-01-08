In East Texas, high school football is king.

And with the players receiving accolades on a daily basis, CBS19 has teamed up with Whataburger to honor the coaches that lead the charge week in and week out.

Throughout the East Texas high school football season, fans will have the opportunity to vote, weekly, between two coaches for the honor of "Coach of the Week."

"Coach of the Week" candidates will be chosen by a panel of local journalists who have been covering East Texas high school football for a combined 60 years.

The winner will be announced on Thursday evenings and they will get a special surprise from our friends over at Whataburger!

So, keep an eye out to vote for you favorite coach! It's high school football time in #bEASTTexas, y'all!

To see last year's winners, click on their respective links below:

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Scott Rozell

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: John Huffstetler

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Travon Brown

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Arturo Soto

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Robby Clark

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Barry Bowman

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: John King

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Roger Adams

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Tracy Blankenship

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Wayne Coleman

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Mike Wood