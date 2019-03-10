HENDERSON, Texas — Over several years, the Henderson Lions have risen to one of the most respected programs in East Texas.

So far this season, Coach Phil Castles has led the Lions to a 4-1 record in the first half of the regular season. One of the reasons for that success is the development of leadership on the team.

"For us, as far as our team, you know, it is neat to see the other kids emerge as leaders. You have new leaders every year," Castles said. "We've had some kids step up and be real leaders for us this year."

Castles is in his seventh season in Henderson. He says one of the lessons he tries to teach each season is selflessness.

"It's a time sport and athleticism plays a big part, but the truth is, teams beat other team that are more athletic by playing together," Castles said. "We will focus on those things that create good team chemistry."

Even more important than developing a competitive team is developing a player's character beyond the field. With that character development comes the relationships he continues to cherish.

"The neatest part of coaching is we get kids that come back," Castles said. "They share with us what's going on in their lives."

So important is the coach to some of these players that Castles received a wedding invitation from a former player.

"Those things really matter," Castles said.

However, his relationships extend beyond the players themselves. Castles says his relationship with the community has also had a positive impact on his life and career.

"They also value the character of our kids, and they value teams of act right and do right and give back to the community," Castles said. "And we've been very blessed to have those kind of kids."

Castles and the Henderson Lions will play in Palestine Friday night to open the second half of the regular season.