For football coach Rex Sharp, being goal-oriented has always been key characteristics of him. In fact, it's what pushed him to reach a monumental goal in life.

"I was the first college graduate in my family," Sharp said. "It was hard for me to hold down two or three jobs and work through it, but there were sometimes I held down three part-time jobs and so that is difficult, three during the week and going to school but it prepared me. I had to grow up"

A proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 1984, Sharp was eager to embark on his coaching journey after graduation.

"Always knew I was gonna be a coach in the fourth grade," Sharp said. "This is all I've done my entire life. I've always tried to whether I was a head coach or an assistant always tried to leave a place better than the way I found it."

With stops made at Carlisle as the head coach/athletic director at age 28 along with Pine Tree and Bullard, he now looks to make his impact on Sabine High School as the head football coach.

"My goal here was to turn to change that culture," Sharp said. "I've always been one of those that I like to go to school districts in which have struggled. Maybe the programs have been down, we need to change culture because I like taking what some people say is average kids and turn them into playing above average."

The Cardinals are now 4-0 on the season and with 19 starters back for the 2019 season, there is plenty to be excited about for this team.

"Being a third-year into the system, I mean it's having experience and these kids special amount of returning starters understanding our system, what we want what the expectations are. I mean, it's tremendous to have the 10 starters back on offense and national defense," Sharp said. "So it's been a really good thing, as far as the retention knowledge is good to go."

As the Cardinals begin to write their own chapter for the 2019 football season, Sharp knows that the impact beyond the Friday night lights is what truly matters.

"What's most rewarding for me is when kids come back," Sharp said. "You know 10, 15, 20 years and now they have families and kids and say hey coach you know I remember what you said and why you said that. I look and I see things now and so I'm just very blessed."