TYLER, Texas — John Tyler runs through the blood of Ricklan Holmes.

A proud alum, Holmes was on the sideline for the pivotal game against Plano East in 1994, which many consider the greatest high school football game ever player. Holmes would go on to win a title with the Lions.

Holmes began his coaching career in Oklahoma before getting the opportunity to return to Tyler as an assistant.

Finally, he received the opportunity he was waiting on.

"Being at home as assistant coach was very exciting," Holmes said. "Being home as a head coach is more like a dream."

Holmes has put a sense of excitement into the program, averaging 10 wins a years. However, a coveted state title is missing from his resume.

"I think about it every morning, every day," Holmes said. "When I wake up in the morning, I look in the mirror and I tell myself, 'Today is the day that you get ready for that state game.'"

One of Holmes' chief motivating factors is his former head coach Allen Wilson, who led Holmes and the Lions to the state title.

"When I look at football, I look at life It's like a game of inches, you know, just like in life," Holmes said. "When you wake up every day, you got to work and you do your job, you try to do the best that you can at your job."

There are high expectations for the Lions with strong talent returning to the field in 2019. However, no one's expectations are higher than Holmes'.

"It's all about pride and keeping that tradition going," Holmes said. "It's not about what you're going to do. It's about what you're doing because the things that you do right now at this very moment will control the future."

While winning on the field is important, Holmes' most important message to his team is winning the game of life.

"I want them to be a great husband. I want them to be a great father. I want them to build a better relationship as a son, as a brother," Holmes said. "One day, soon, they're going to be part of a greater football team, and it's going to be society."

