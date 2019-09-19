ALTO, Texas — Over 1,200 people were affected after two tornadoes struck the city of Alto on April 13.

For Alto High School head football coach, Ricky Meeks, the storm was definitely surreal.

"I mean, I had never been a part of anything like that," Meeks said. "I haven't ever been in a, you know, in a storm of that magnitude."

During hard times, the power of sports brings people together.

Coach Meeks recalls football and basketball players from Stephen F. Austin who came down to lend a hand.

"They're out there with chainsaws with coaches and cleaning and helping us get it cleaned up," Meeks said.

In order to keep moving forward, the Yellowjackets set their sights on something special in Texas: The game of football.

"For the school year to roll back around and for football, it definitely has given our community something to come together and rally around that's been pretty neat to watch and be a part of," Meeks said. "So it's kind of given us some normalcy back."

For the Yellowjackets, the 2019 football season is more than a final score, it's a chance to heal.

"The big thing that you know is probably, this is not going to be the last tough thing you go through," Meeks said. "So how we respond is ultimately going to be the memory we have of it and so we're going to move on to respond the positive way."