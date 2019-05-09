CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 4 Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches coming off big wins in the first week of high school football. But the wins were big for different reasons.

Carthage's Scott Surratt led the Bulldogs in 2018 to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the state Final Four. For Carthage, big means the score, as they trounced Jacksonville 48-0 in the newly renovated Tomato Bowl.

For Robert E. Lee's Kurt Traylor, the significance of the win was big. After a disappointing 2-8 season in 2018, the Raiders edged out a 27-20 victory over Marshall to start of their new season.

