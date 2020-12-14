Edinburg HS football player suspended from UIL sports; coach, athletic program on probation

Emmanuel Duron, the football player who tackled a referee on the field after being ejected from the game, is suspended from UIL sports for the rest of 2020-2021.

EDINBURG, Texas — An 18-year-old Edinburg High School football player, who tackled a referee on the field after being ejected from the game, has been suspended from all University Interscholastic League sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

His school's athletic program and football coach were handed public reprimands and probation by the league, as well.

The UIL's State Executive Committee met Monday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for rules violations.

According to a media release from the league, Edinburg High School head football coach J.J. Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

Additionally, the school's athletic department received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years stemming from the incident of physical contact between a student-athlete and a sports official Dec. 3.

Duron was suspended from all UIL activities for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year for violation of Section 50 (a)(3) of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, prohibited interaction with a sports official.