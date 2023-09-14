ETX Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Van's Jaxon Moffatt

In the winning game against Lindale, Jaxon Moffatt was 8/10 passing for 168 yards abd had 21 carries for 114 yards.

VAN, Texas — Van High School's head coach Jared Moffatt describes Jaxon Moffatt as a fierce competitor. Jaxon had a spectacular game against Lindale, having a total of 282 yards and three touchdowns. A big win for Van as they're currently sitting at number 15, while Lindale was number 14 in the bEast Texas Fab 15 poll rankings.

Lots of fans came out to support the teams in this game and the players definitely felt the energy.

" I know they said something about it being our Super Bowl," Jaxon said. "I don’t know if that’s true, but we definitely want to beat those guys every year."

Jaxon is known for his passing abilities and not rushing, so he's been working on his style of play more this year.

"Definitely just do better than I did last year, I want to complete the ball at a much higher rate than I did last year and definitely trying to mix in a little run game as well," Jaxon said." I didn’t run that much last year but I ‘m trying to mix in that too."

Football is in Jaxon's blood as his two older brothers played quarterback and one played defensive end. Also, his twin brother plays on offense with him and to have the cherry on the top, the head coach for the Vandals is their dad. Jaxon appreciates the family sports dynamic.

"It’s pretty awesome, there’s definitely ups and downs. I love it (and) I wouldn’t have it any other way," Jaxon said. "It’s awesome to have my dad, he also calls plays then having my brother in the back field is pretty special too."

Jared said he has seen Jaxon's improvements from last year and is impressed with his development.

"He’s grown a lot from one year to the next," Jared said. "The game the other night against Lindale, I thought he played one of his best games. He ran the ball really well which is not (what he) normally does. But he had 8/10 passes completed, so we’re really proud of where he is and where he can get to."

Jaxon and the Vandals will have another tough game this Friday against Paris. Last season Paris took the win 45-13, so the Vandals have vengeance on their mind.