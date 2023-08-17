Texas' top 10 most expensive high school football stadiums

Four of the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas are in the DFW metroplex.

TEXAS, USA — The high school football scene in Texas is a sight to behold every fall.

The stadiums are eye-grabbing in their own right. It seems commonplace nowadays for the opening of a new stadium to go viral on social media. That's what happened with Melissa High School this month, as their new $35 million stadium has captured the eyes of the Internet.

The visuals are nice, indeed, but what if I told you the $35 million price tag doesn't even crack Texas' top 10?

Five of the top 10 come from Houston area school districts, four of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and one is in the Beaumont area. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle:

Berry Center (Cy-Fair FCU Stadium) Cost: $80 million* Opened: 2006 Capacity: 11,000 *The $80 million figure also includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater.

Legacy Stadium (Katy ISD) Cost: $70.3 million Opened: 2017 Capacity: 12,000

McKinney Stadium (McKinney ISD) Cost: $70 million Opened: 2018 Capacity: 12,000

Eagle Stadium (Allen ISD) Cost: $60 million Opened: 2012 Capacity: 18,000

Woodforest Bank Stadium (Conroe ISD) Cost: $49 million Opened: 2008 Capacity: 10,000

Children’s Health Stadium (Prosper ISD) Cost: $48 million* Opened: 2019 Capacity: 12,000

*Also includes the cost of a new natatorium.

Memorial Stadium (Beaumont ISD) Cost: $47.3 million* Opened: 2010 Capacity: 10,600

*The cost of the stadium also includes a natatorium. The stadium originally was set to cost $29 million, but overruns pushed it to $47.3 million.

District Stadium (Tomball ISD) Cost: $42.6 million Opened: 2021 Capacity: 10,000

Freedom Field (Alvin ISD) Cost: $41.4 million Opened: 2018 Capacity: 10,280

Challenger-Columbia Stadium (Clear Creek ISD) Cost: $39 million Opened: 2016 Capacity: 10,000



Melissa High School's new $35 million stadium ranks No. 12 in the Lone Star State.