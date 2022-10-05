East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Coltan Eikner

After dominating in the 5A bi-district baseball series senior pitcher, Coltan Eikner earns player of the week.

TYLER, Texas — Senior pitcher for the Whitehouse wildcats, Coltan Eikner had two hits, drove in three runs on Friday and came in to pitch in a 3-1 win over Texas High.

It took him just one pitch to get Texas High player Luke Smith to fly out to center field to end the inning.

With all of this success he has earned himself this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week but he credits all of his success to his teammates.

"I try to bring that on to my teammates and try to help them understand whatever I go through mentally in the box and physically, I just do the best I possibly can," Eikner said.