East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Coltan Eikner

TYLER, Texas — Senior pitcher for the Whitehouse wildcats, Coltan Eikner had two hits, drove in three runs on Friday and came in to pitch in a 3-1 win over Texas High.
It took him just one pitch to get Texas High player Luke Smith to fly out to center field to end the inning.
With all of this success he has earned himself this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week but he credits all of his success to his teammates.
"I try to bring that on to my teammates and try to help them understand whatever I go through mentally in the box and physically, I just do the best I possibly can," Eikner said.
Eikner says that moving forward they have a big game this week against a tough Corsicana team in the area playoffs, but with the gruesome practices they have been having he feels that they are in a great position to come away with a win.