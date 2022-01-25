ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyler Legacy's Aaliyah Campbell

After leading the Lady Raiders over Skyline Friday, Aaliyah Campbell earns our ETPCU Player of The Week

TYLER, Texas — In a game marked on their calendars since a heartbreaking overtime loss in their district opener, Friday night, the Tyler Legacy lady Raiders were able to avenge Dallas Skyline, winning 10 straight games afterwards.

“It was definitely a revenge game,” Coach Ross said. “The kids were really motivated didn't have to say a lot to him the whole week we had some good practices, probably some of our best ones of the season. “

Our player of the week, Aaliyah Campbell lead the way with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Campbell, who was honored before the game for scoring 1,000 career points.

“It was a big accomplishment for me. Honestly, I didn't think I was going to get it because I had a little sophomore slump but I pulled through somehow,” Campbell said.

Campbell was also nominated to be a McDonalds All-American in the 2022 Southwest region.

“I made a goal freshman year, I have a list actually and that was at the top of the list,” Campbell said. “I work so hard for it really like day in and day out.”

Legacy (6-1 in district) will play at No. 25 Rockwall on Tuesday and then will host Mesquite Horn on Friday. Legacy has handed Horn its only district defeat.