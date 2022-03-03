East Texas Professional Credit Union POTW: Ashley Perez

UT Tyler Patriots star catcher breaks school records.

TYLER, Texas — Ashley Perez is a fifth year senior for the UT Tyler Patriots softball team and she broke the UT Tyler softball career record for RBI's this past weekend. She broke this record with the 194th of her career on a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning of game number two.

The previous record of 193 was previously held by current Associate Head Coach Whitney Wyly, who competed for the Patriots from 2009-11.

Perez credits a lot of her success to Coach Wyly.

"The alumni that come before in this program they have really set the stage Coach Wyly held the record before me and looking up to her and that someone I look up to as well," Perez said.

Perez said that moving forward the team has one thing on their mind and that is winning it all.