East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Carthage's Noah Paddie

After racking up eight receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship, Noah Paddie is our Player fo the Week

CARTHAGE, Texas — The high school football season is over and with it, comes our last Under the Lights player of the week.

The Carthage Bulldogs completed the year with a perfect 16-0 season, capped off by a dominant state championship shutout over the Wimberly Texas, 49-0.

Leading the charge was senior receiver Noah Paddie, who scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Senior quarterback Connor Cuff connected with Paddie on a 50 yard touchdown reception, then again on an 82 yard touchdown.

Paddie finished the game with eight passes for 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns, a 4A Div. 2 state title single-game record, earning him player of the week.

"He's got speed obviously, he’s lightening, electric and he put a show on tonight,” said head coach Scott Surratt on Paddie's performance.

For Paddie, this was his final game playing football. The senior receiver is committed to Texas A&M to play baseball next season.

“It's a sad day for the last football game," Paddie said. "But I wouldn't want to go out any other way than as a state champion, and the record I didn't know about that, but that's awesome.”

The future division one shortstop credits his success to his teammates and the brotherhood among this Bulldog bunch.

“We've been in practice every day together, really getting to know your guys," Paddie expressed. "Got to put your heart on the line for them Friday night.”

Noah Paddie, Connor Cuff, Montrel Hatten, and the list goes on of seniors who made an impact on this program, something we’ll be talking about for years to come.