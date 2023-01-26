East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Chapel Hill's Tyson Berry

Whether it be on the gridiron or the hardwood, Tyson Berry has excelled as a senior leader and big-time playmaker.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is known for its plethora of outstanding athletes, and Chapel Hill is no stranger to high level of talent.

Whether it be on the gridiron or the hardwood, Chapel Hill has some "dogs." Of course, that would include our Player of the Week: Tyson Berry.

Football fans in Beast Texas are well aware of that name, as his speed burned many teams throughout the year en route to a second straight state semifinal appearance.

But as soon as football season ended, it was straight to basketball for Berry. It's no surprise that he also is a star there, as well. On Tuesday night, Berry and the Bulldogs took on the Center Roughriders for the top spot in district. Led by the tough play by their senior leader, they were able to grab a massive win.

"It was a big win for us, we played as a team and knocked them off," Berry said. "I'm glad we got that win, because it will help boost our confidence going forward."

However, the most special moment came after the game. Berry was honored on the court by his teammates, coaches, and family members. During the game, he reached the honorary achievement of 1,000 career points during his time at Chapel Hill.

Berry considers it an honor since he's put in the work since his first day on the team as a freshman, making it so much sweeter to achieve it four years later.

"It means a bunch to me. Everything that I've been through in my life, it's a big accomplishment to me," Berry said. "But I wouldn't get there if it weren't for my teammates and coaches pushing me every day."

This won't be the last time you hear the name Tyson Berry. In fact, you should be hearing it for a long time. Berry will be continuing his fantastic football career at the next level.

He's committed to play football for the San Diego State Aztecs next year, a Division One program for a Division One Talent. It also proves that all that hard work and sacrifice continues to create success for Berry.

And as his Bulldogs basketball head coach Akimba "AJ" Johnson said, nobody is going to outwork Berry. It's a testament to the work he's put in so far, and the work he'll continue to put in to shine on Saturdays in San Diego.