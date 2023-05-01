East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: TJC's Corey Camper Jr.

After averaging 32.5 ppg in his last two conference matchups, Corey Camper Jr has earned player of the week

TYLER, Texas — It officially conference play in JUCO basketball and the TJC Apaches are currently on a three game win streak on the backs of two big conference wins against Jacksonville and the over the Blinn College Buccaneers.

"I really thought defensively we were pretty good for most of the game," head coach Mike Marquis said. "I'm really proud of our team, that was probably the best post defense we've had here in a long long time. So very good performances by a lot of guys."

The team jelling on both sides of the court with a late game surge by Marcus Rigsby and a game high from our player of the week, Corey Camper Jr.

"Obviously, he's gotten bigger and stronger as he is he grows into manhood here," Marquis said. "So that's really helped him around the basket."

He's also worked to improve his game, adding a new layer to an already diversified skillset.

"Last year I shot more threes than driving," Camper said. "So mainly I worked on stopping off of two feet and finishing."

The adjustments seem to be working. Camper is one of the leaders across junior college basketball, averaging over 20 points per game with 25 against Blinn College and a 40 point game heading into the break over Jacksonville.

According to Coach Marquis, that off season growth isn't just limited to on the court.

"Mentally he is so much stronger than he was a year ago," Marquis said. "It comes out in his leadership. I mean, here's a guy that almost never loses a sprint in practice. Here's a guy who says the right things in the locker room and in the dormitory and in the team game so I've just watched him become more verbal as a person and it's really flown into his basketball.

Camper credits team chemistry to his individual success.