East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Camden Shilling

This star player scored four goals in a win over Plano. No one could stop his back door cuts and his shooting from outside -- not too bad for a three-year starting defender who never played offense before.

Head Coach George Pabst says Shilling is not only a great lacrosse player, but he is also a great person. He is always willing to help others in the classroom as well as on the field. He hold everyone accountable but in a way that makes his peers respond well. Due to all of his success on and off the field he has earned himself East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.