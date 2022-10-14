East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Kilgore's Isaiah Ross

Ross earns Player of the Week honors after recording jaw-dropping numbers on the ground in a district win.

KILGORE, Texas — When any running back gets more than 100 rushing yards in a game, it's a success. But how about 343 yards? That's just what Kilgore Bulldogs RB Isaiah Ross did last Friday night against Lindale in a top 10 district matchup.

To add to the unbelievable statistic, he also recorded three touchdowns in a big 49-35 win for Kilgore.

However, Ross had no idea he put up those kinds of numbers until well after the game had concluded.

"I really didn't know. I didn't know about it until I checked Twitter after the game," Ross said. "I told my team about it and they were happy for me."

This isn't the first big game of the year for Ross. He's been a vital part of the high-functioning Bulldogs' offense. He's also been a major factor in Kilgore's current top five ranking in the Beast Texas polls.

But Ross was quick to deflect credit to his teammates who he says always work hard and step up.

"It feels great. Especially doing something for my team since they block their butts off," Ross said. "They just kept on blocking for me all game long. And I just did my job."

Head coach Clint Fuller said that Ross and the rest of the offense stayed focused and followed the game plan to near perfection. As a result, you get outcomes like they did on Friday night: a big district victory behind an impressive offensive showing.