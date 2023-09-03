East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: LaPoynor's Dijuan Whitehead

The senior big man has been unstoppable all year long, propelling the Flyers to another state tournament appearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARUE, Texas — The LaPoynor Flyers are no stranger to the bright lights of the biggest stage in Texas high school basketball. Last year, they fell short of their goal in the state tournament in San Antonio.

This year, they're returning yet again to the final four with the experience and skillset they think is enough to bring that trophy back home.

Their main weapon is hard to miss. He's also even harder to guard. It's none other than our Player of the Week -- Dijuan Whitehead.

"Dijuan is kind of what we call a unicorn," said Head Coach Jim Reid. "There's really nobody else like him in the state."

During the Athens regional tournament, Whitehead's name was called a lot. Simply put, nobody was stopping him all weekend long. Whether it be single or double covered, once he had the ball in his hands in the paint, he was scoring.

Prior to the year, the Flyers made it their goal to take down their district rival and number 6 ranked team in the state Martin's Mill. They did so not once, not twice, but three times. After the final blow coming in the regional final to advance to state, Whitehead and his team were fired up.

"It feels good, it feels so very good. Us four seniors have never beaten Martin's Mill this many times in one year," Whitehead said. "We made it an accomplishment this year to beat them this many times and it happened."

Next up, the Flyers will look to continue to prove their number two rank in the state as they head to San Antonio to represent East Texas in the tournament for the second straight year.

And the way that Whitehead has been playing, it might be a long day for any team playing the LaPoynor Flyers.

"Well, the next team we play that's in our way," Whitehead said. "We're going to whoop that team and move them out of our way. Then, we're going to the state championship."