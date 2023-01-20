East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Tenaha's Kayanna Cox

The SMU commit has been on a heat check all year long, including a 34-point performance against Timpson.

TENAHA, Texas — If you look up "baller" in the dictionary, you might find a picture of Tenaha's Kayanna Cox. The junior has been a certified bucket this year, putting up monster performances whenever her team needs it.

That includes last Friday night in a top 20 district matchup on the road against the Timpson Lady Bears. Cox put up 34 points in what turned into a very physical game.

"It was a really big game for us to come in here and do that," Cox said. "Especially in their home gym, that was really fun."

It's nothing new for Cox. She won Tenaha Holiday Hoops MVP Honors, including a 47-point game in the tournament. She also accumulated 1,500 career points in the same tournament.

Adding to the superb month of December for Kayanna was another major accomplishment. Cox officially committed to Southern Methodist University to play basketball at the next level, meaning that one of the top talents in the state will be staying in Texas.

"I chose to play at SMU because of the amazing coaching staff. They're phenomenal. They care about you as a person, as a player, and in the classroom," Cox said. "Another big thing is that they're a really good academic school. Also, their campus is beautiful."

But don't forget, she's only a junior. The other teams in the district may be a little upset, but she'll continue to ball out in East Texas for an entire year after this.