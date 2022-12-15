East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Carthage's Jakerrian Roquemore

The defensive star stepped up in a huge way on the other side of the ball to help lead the Bulldogs to Arlington.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The undefeated Carthage Bulldogs have not faced a ton of adversity this year due to their pure dominance. So, when faced with the playmaking wide receiver Montrel Hatton being ruled out due to injury, they had to rely on their depth to come out with a win.

Enter Jakerrian Roquemore. The senior is a leader on the defense, playing every snap at safety. However, he was asked to step up at wide receiver due to Hatton's absence. And boy, did he step up big.

"He's a big-time player and we've known that the whole time," said head coach Scott Surratt. "He plays 100 percent of the snaps on defense, and last week we had to ask him to also play 35 to 40 snaps on offense. He's just phenomenal."

Roquemore finished with 6 catches, 173 yards, and 2 touchdowns. This included a game-changing 80 yard catch and run to electrify the Carthage faithful.

He said that he's always ready for any opportunity the team gives him, no matter what side of the ball it may be on.

"They always said at the end of the day that I'm one that will be a leader," said Roquemore. "I'm the leader of the defense. I knew I had to step up sometime and that was the moment."

Next up for Roquemore and the Bulldogs will be yet another trip to AT&T Stadium for the state championship game. For him and many others in the program, it won't be their first time. But as a senior leader, he's hoping to end his Carthage career with a bang.