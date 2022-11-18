East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Center's Kaden Dixon

The power running back found himself in the end zone multiple times on the way to a playoff victory and insane final stats.

CENTER, Texas — When the playoffs roll around, the best rise to the top. Center running back Kaden Dixon went way above and beyond in the first-round matchup against Liberty-Eylau.

As the rain continued to fall on a cold Hallsville night, Dixon was staying hot on the field as he tortured the Leopard defense on the other side of the ball.

"I knew it was going to be cold," Dixon said. "But we had to go out there and win."

Dixon assuredly did his part in bringing home the playoff victory. He finished his night with 409 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, an absolutely insane performance when it matters the most. He's never afraid to lower the shoulder, turn on the jets or do whatever he can to help his teammates. His career night was just an example of that dedication.

"When I go out there, all I think about are my teammates," Dixon said. "If I'm doing good, they're doing good. If I'm getting hyped, they're getting hyped. And we're going to go out and win."

Center head coach Ricky Meeks took over the program a little over a year and a half ago. Since then, he's already seen Dixon grow a ton as a player and a person. And since the power running back is only a junior, he knows that the sky is the limit for the all-star Roughrider.

"He plays hard, runs hard, and is just a big part of what we do offensively. But most importantly, he loves the game of football," said Meeks. "He's a hard runner. And he's really stepped up into a big leadership role for us. A lot of stuff we do revolves around his athletic ability."