East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: LaPoynor's Mathew Driskell

After helping his team advance to the regional tournament, LaPoynor's Mathew Driskell is our player of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Texas — The LaPoynor Flyers are having another incredible season, looking to punch back-to-back tickets to the state tournament.

One obstacle before they get there is the regional tournament, made possible with a dominant win over the Grapeland Sandies.

“This is the third year in a row we matched up with them in the playoffs,” LaPoynor head coach Jim Reid said. “So two years ago, they got us in the regional finals. And then last year and this year, we got them in the third round. So we knew this is kind of a mini rivalry. We knew this was going to be intense.”

The intensity was led from start to finish, led by not the highest scorer, but the hardest hustler, Mathew Driskell.

"Matt brings a very special level of intensity," coach Reid said. "And he did a great job defensively, handling the basketball."

Driskell had 8 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for LaPoynor.

"I just play hard and do what's best for the team," Driskell said. "I just play all around basketball and get my team involved. It's not just me, it's everybody."

LaPoynor's Cooper Gracey, Evan Almeida, Dijuan Whitehead and Cort Reid were all in double digits with Driskell facilitating the rock.

"They're the best teammates I've ever had," Driskell said. "And I know what they're going to do and I got trust in it all."

Currently in a deep playoff run, the Flyers look to avenge their state semifinals loss last season.