East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Spring Hill's Conner Smeltzer

After pitching a shutout game against the Carthage Bulldogs, Conner Smeltzer is our Player of the Week

SPRING HILL, Texas — The Spring Hill Panthers had a big district matchup Friday in Winnsboro against the only team to beat them in district this season, the Carthage Bulldogs.

The game was originally slated for Thursday, but the severe weather pushed the game back and to another location.

“Rain or shine, delay or no delay," Spring Hill Panther head coach Garrett Methvin said. "The guys were excited and came up to the challenge.”

Spring Hill outlasted Carthage 2-0, taking advantage of two of the Bulldogs' three errors in the first inning.

"Just good base running on our part," Methvin said. "Our guys saw the opportunity and took advantage of it. We were able to scratch a couple of runs early and that made the difference.”

Another difference maker was on the mound. Conner Smeltzer pitched all seven innings, allowed six hits, no runs, walked three and struck out six.

"We knew we had to beat them to win district," Smeltzer said. "They are a tough team, so to go out there and beat them twice is kind of a fun thing to do.”

Smeltzer is one of the seniors returning from a team who made it all the way to the regional final last year, ending in a loss to Celina. The team is also doing well with a brand new head coach, who says the leadership of his seniors is the formula to their success.

“When Conner's out there, we expect to win, he expects to win," Coach Methvin said. "There's a lot of confidence and the guys trust him. It's just he's a great senior leader who shows up ready to compete every single day.”

There's still five games left on the schedule until the postseason and the Panthers have their eyes on the prize.

“Last year we had a really talented team," Smeltzer said. "We lost in round five, right before state. So I think the whole goal is just to get back there and actually advanced there this time. We won't have to play Celina this year, so hopefully we get to see Carthage again in round five.”