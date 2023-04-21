East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Tatum Goff

After retiring nine straight batters to help lead her team to a 20-game win streak, Tatum Goff is our player of the week.

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Patriots softball team is on a historic roll. Sunday afternoon, the Patriots extended their winning streak to 20-straight, setting a Division II softball record with a 10-1 run-rule against Western New Mexico.

"I am really proud of this team," head coach Mike Reed said. "With the big senior class that we lost last year."

The Patriots graduated seven seniors from last year's Lone Star conference championship squad, but "to see what they're accomplishing from the fall to now, it's one of the most proud I've been of any of our teams," Reed said.

A major key to their success is our player of the week, Tatum Goff. The junior picked up win no. 28 on the year with no losses as a starter, bolstering her name to the top of Division II softball.

"It's crazy," Goff said. "I honestly didn't even realize that I had not lost yet. Then the pressure builds every time but I have to tell myself 'you have to play every game the same way.'"

In Sunday's 10-1 win, Goff retired nine straight batters headed into the fourth inning.

“What she does stat-wise but then what she does for us confidence wise and what she brings to our team," Reed added. "We just know we have a chance you know, to be successful when she throws every time.”

Goff said her goal is to make it to nationals and to win it.