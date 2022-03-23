East Texas Professional Credit Union Players of the Week: Gilmer Baseball

After a devastating tornado hit Gilmer the boys baseball team decided to skip practice to lend a hand to those in need.

Head coach Josh Riley said the idea came to his mind after driving by and seeing all of the destruction that had occurred. He said he knew that his players could help out so that is exactly what they did. Experiences like this make them become men.