HEAVY LIFTING: Grand Saline's Marti Lewis wins powerlifting state championship

The gold medal is the first for powerlifting in school history.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — Marti Lewis was calculating the scores up in her head during the powerlifting state championship event in Frisco. Sitting in third place heading into the final event, she knew she had to give it her all.

Luckily for Lewis, the final event was her best. After putting down a 315-pound deadlift with ease, she would be crowned the first powerlifting state champion in Grand Saline history.

"It just amazes me that I'm the first person ever from Grand Saline to be a state champion in powerlifting," said Lewis. "Everyone else is going to remember me for the rest of Grand Saline history, and that just blows my mind."

Her 760-pound total was incredibly impressive. She tallied a 305-pound squat, 140-pound bench, and finished off the competitors with a 315-pound deadlift.

But even more impressive may have been the fulfillment of a promise Marti made to her mother after leaving without a medal in the same event last year.

"Last year I went to state and I got fifth place," said Lewis. "And I told my mom, next year I'm not coming back without winning."

The powerlifting state champion also excels in many other things at Grand Saline. She stars in both softball and track as well. She also excels in the classroom, compiling enough credits to earn her associate's degree by the time she graduates.

"Marti is just a tremendous athlete for us. She's in multiple sports. She's in honors classes," said athletic director Joe Drennon. "But she's not just a great athlete, she's a tremendous human."

This gold medal is just the first chapter in the success story of Marti Lewis. She currently plans to attend Tyler Junior College next year, where she'll be continuing her athletic and academic prowess.

And of course, you can continue to find her in the gym, where the work and progress is never finished.