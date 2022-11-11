Longview's Jalen Hale is this week's ETPCU Player of the Week

The star wide receiver has had a storybook season, highlighted by last week's accomplishments.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jalen Hale has had his fair share of accomplishments since beginning his Longview football career. But last week may have been the pinnacle of his honors so far.

On Wednesday, Hale was recognized as an Under Armour All-American, something only about 100 of the top high school football athletes can claim. He'll be headed to Orlando in early January to train and participate in the game.

"It's something I've always wanted to do since I was a baby," Hale said. "That's something big to me, being able to play with the top people around the country."

Another huge honor occurred during the game on Friday night against West Mesquite. After a catch, it was announced at the game that Hale was Longview's new all-time leader in receiving yards. The Lobos have had many legendary receivers, and Hale said it was an honor to be mentioned at the top of that list.

"It means a lot to me. There's been some great receivers to come through Longview. Malcolm Kelly, Camden Perry," Hale said. "Being able to be up there with my numbers is something big to me."

As the only Longview player to ever start all four years on varsity, Hale has grown a ton during his Lobo tenure. Head Coach John King has been there the whole way, and he said he's incredibly proud of the player and person Jalen has become.