BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard softball team dominated on the field during the regular season and now they are making a strong push in the postseason.
Bullard won 17-4 in Game 1 Thursday at Grand Saline, and Canton won 7-6 in Game 2 Friday night at Whitehouse to force a third game. A game in which one player dominated at bat, earning herself this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.
Berlyn Grossman, a senior headed to UT Tyler next year, roped in three-run double to the gap to end the game. Bullard went on to win the third game 10 to 0 in five innings.
The No. 2 Lady Panthers will face Aubrey in the regional semifinals. Aubrey is a familiar face for Bullard as they played them last year in the regional semifinals and came away for the win. Game 1 was set for Wednesday, May 18.