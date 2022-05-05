After a solid performance in a clutch win over Canton Bullard softball star Berlyn Grossman earns player of the week.

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard softball team dominated on the field during the regular season and now they are making a strong push in the postseason.

Bullard won 17-4 in Game 1 Thursday at Grand Saline, and Canton won 7-6 in Game 2 Friday night at Whitehouse to force a third game. A game in which one player dominated at bat, earning herself this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

Berlyn Grossman, a senior headed to UT Tyler next year, roped in three-run double to the gap to end the game. Bullard went on to win the third game 10 to 0 in five innings.