East Texas Professional Credit Union POTW: Reese Neely

After an impressive showing in a win over Dallas Skyline this sophomore sensation earns player of the week honors.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy girls softball absolutely dominated on the field last night in a 10-0 win over Dallas Skyline.

Many players contributed to this teams success such as Presley Johnston who struck out 11 batters and Jaydee Diller who walked two batters before earning the final out.

There was one player that really stood out as she went 3-3 at bat which is very tough to do. That player was Reese Neely.

Neely registered a home run, two doubles, four RBI's, and three scored runs. Her success on the field has earned her this week's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

According to Head Coach Justin Kniffen, her competitive and detail oriented attitude is what allows her to succeed.

"She does whatever it takes to succeed at the highest level and that includes practicing for hours on her own," Kniffen said. "It is not what she does on the field that allows her to shine it is the work she does off the field."