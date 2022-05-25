East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Marshall Lipsey

Spring Hill baseball is advancing to the semifinal series and are led by star senior Marshall Lipsey.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Spring Hill Panthers have advanced to the semifinal round of playoffs and are led by senior Marshall Lipsey.

Lipsey has been crushing it on the field registering 30 RBI's and 27 stolen bases. He will be joining the highly touted TCU baseball program next year and looks to compete for a starting position.

Lipsey says that his motto has always been work hard and stay humble which he feels that is exactly what has allowed him to be success on the field. As far as off the field, his dad has been his biggest supporter and has made him into the man he is today.