East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Beckville's J'Koby Williams

A heroic five touchdown night helped propel the Bearcats to a massive district win over Frankston.

BECKVILLE, Texas — Remember the name J'Koby Williams is HIM.

It was just another night at the office for Williams. He tallied up 201 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Beckville High School. He also had a few pass completions, a couple punt returns, and even a sack on defense. Which leads us to the question everybody is asking: Is there anything J'Koby Williams can't do?

"I just go out there and run the ball," Williams said. "Just trying to help my team win the game."

Williams said he doesn't even keep track of the stats when he's on the field. He's locked in and focused on playing his best to lead his team to victory. And that's exactly what he's done this year.

The Bearcats are 7-1 and undefeated in district play, with the 55-0 win over Frankston all but wrapping up a consecutive district title.

"It's great. You know, we love getting back-to-back district champs. But we just play as a family, be a family. That's our motto," Williams said. "We communicate with each other and do everything we have to do in practice to get prepared for the game."

It was another huge Friday night for Williams, which Beckville head coach Cody Ross says he's used to seeing now. Ross emphasized how happy he is to have a guy like J'Koby on his squad. But Ross put extra emphasis on the kind of person and role model Williams is off the field, not just to his teammates, but to the entire Beckville community.