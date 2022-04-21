East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Kylee Jacks

After winning their last four out of five games, TJC center fielder Kylee Jacks has earned herself Player of the Week

TYLER, Texas — The NJCAA softball regular season is coming to an end and the TJC Apaches ladies are heating up.

After a 14-0 shutout win against Kilgore College Saturday and a 14-7 win against Navarro Wednesday, TJC Apache lady center fielder Kylee Jacks has earned herself East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

"She's going to play center field here for two years," Head softball coach Eric Henderson said. "I think she's the best outfielder in our region. And the way her stats are going, she could be all American."

Since Saturday Jacks has earned nine RBIs, eight hits, and seven runs. A center fielder who gets it done at bat, then translates that energy to the defensive side of the ball.

"I am locked in I'm always ready," Jacks said. "Even when they throw it off. I take a hard step back and like, oh my gosh, I always think it's coming to me. I'm just always ready for the ball."

Coach Henderson says what sets her apart is that she's one of the most coachable players on the team, with an eye on making it to nationals.

"We definitely want to be the next one," Jacks said. "We saw that the basketball team just won their national championship. We were like that would be the best feeling and we definitely are aiming for that and we would like to be in Arizona for the national championship."