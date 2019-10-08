LONGVIEW, Texas — The "Jonny Louvier Era" is underway at Spring Hill High School.

The Panthers will take on the Center Roughriders (Away) and the Tatum Eagles (Home) in scrimmages, August 16, and August 22, respectively.

Their preseason schedule features the following matchups:

August 30 - Gladewater Bears ( Away - 7:30 p.m.)

- Gladewater Bears ( - 7:30 p.m.) September 6 - Bullard Panthers (Home - 7:30 p.m.)

- Bullard Panthers (Home - 7:30 p.m.) September 13 - White Oak Roughnecks ( Away - 7:30 p.m.)

- White Oak Roughnecks ( - 7:30 p.m.) September 20 - Rusk Eagles (Home - 7:30 p.m.)

- Rusk Eagles (Home - 7:30 p.m.) September 27 - Malakoff Tigers (Home - 7:30 p.m.; Homecoming)

- Malakoff Tigers (Home - 7:30 p.m.; Homecoming) October 4 - Silsbee Tigers (Away - 7:30 p.m.)

The Panthers are in District 6 of UIL 4A Division II play. However, their district is better known by its nickname, the "District of Doom."

Their district schedule is as follows:

October 11 - Gilmer Buckeyes ( Away - 7:30 p.m.)

- Gilmer Buckeyes ( - 7:30 p.m.) October 18 - Liberty-Eylau Tigers (Home - 7:30 p.m.; Pink Out)

- Liberty-Eylau Tigers (Home - 7:30 p.m.; Pink Out) October 25 - Bye Week

- Bye Week November 1 - Pleasant Grove Hawks ( Away - 7:30 p.m.)

- Pleasant Grove Hawks ( - 7:30 p.m.) November 8 - Pittsburg Pirates (Home - 7:30 p.m.; Blue Out, Senior Night)

Being in a five-team district, the top four teams will advance to the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs.

Catch CBS19's first-ever docuseries, PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union, John Frazier: Allstate and Mobberly Baptist Church, will Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv.