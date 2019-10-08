LONGVIEW, Texas — Jonny Louvier is one cool customer. That’s what made him one of East Texas’ top QBs in the early 2000s at Gladewater. It’s that’s same sort of calm composure he brings to coaching.

After a visit with the 35-year-old, first-year Spring Hill coach, there’s no question he has the gravitas needed to resurrect Panther Football. He speaks more in terms of belief rather than hope.

Louvier’s Panthers first took the field on Monday, as did many schools across the state starting their preseason practice. The Panthers haven’t been to the postseason in over a decade and they last won a playoff game in 2004.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, ET Varsity.

