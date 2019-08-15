LONGVIEW, Texas — As the summer morning sun beat down on the practice field, the 33 players of the Spring Hill football team dusted off their helmets and strapped on their cleats for the first practices of the 2019 football season. But this season is different than past seasons.

New head coach Jonny Louvier is now charge of the program and he's been tasked to bring the Panthers back to its winning ways. To do that, he has to change the culture of the program.

Watch as the players begin to embrace the new leadership and prepare for the upcoming season.

PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union and John Frazier: Allstate, will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv and the CBS19 YouTube Page.