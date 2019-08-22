LONGVIEW, Texas — As students across the state readied their books and pens for the start of school, the Spring Hill Panther football team is itching to get on the field for the start of the 2019 season.

EPISODE 1: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - A New Culture of Football

The men returned to practice for to hone their skills for the upcoming season. The preparation culminated in a preseason scrimmage against Center.

The team also enjoyed their preseason media day, where they made no attempt to hide their ambitions for the upcoming season.

PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union and John Frazier: Allstate, will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv and the CBS19 YouTube page.