In this episode, Spring Hill kicks off their regular season against Gladewater, a budding rivalry between the two schools. The game marked the debut of new head coach Jonny Louvier.

The Panthers struggled in the first half of the game with penalties and allowing big plays to the Bears. However, the Panthers refused to give up, holding strong in the second half. However, the Panthers fell 39-26.

Although the team was disappointed by the loss, there were positives. Now, the Panthers begin the process of correcting the mistakes ahead of their home opener against Bullard.

