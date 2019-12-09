The Spring Hill Panthers suffered their second straight loss to open the season against Bullard.

Head Coach Jonny Louvier says the team is better than the level they are playing to, and it is the fault of the coaching staff.

With a rivalry game against White Oak looming, the Panthers know they must pull off their first win of the season.

The Panthers returned the practice field with a new attitude: Finish strong and play to their level.

PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union and John Frazier: Allstate, will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv and the CBS19 YouTube page.

