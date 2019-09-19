There's a big difference between 0-3 and 1-2.

After several weeks of hard practice and two tough losses, the Spring Hill Panthers scored their first victory of the season against rival White Oak. The Panthers dominated the Roughnecks in a 27-0 shutout. However, the game was less than perfect.

With his first win as head coach, Jonny Louvier is tasked with motivating his team to earn a winning record in the coming weeks.

When the Panthers returned to practice, there was a new feeling of confidence. However, that confidence is not enough to improve the team alone as they get set for their Week 4 game against Rusk.

