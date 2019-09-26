With their record at 1-2, the Spring Hill Panthers come up against the Rusk Eagles hoping to gain another win.

The defense and offense are finally clicking, and it couldn’t happen soon enough. Coaches feel the physicality of the players contributed to obtaining the win. With their win they are now at a .500 record.

Now the Panthers are preparing for a tough game against Malakoff, who is ranked number two in the state in 3A Division I, for homecoming.

RELATED: EPISODE 6: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - Sweet Victory

RELATED: EPISODE 5: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - Better Than We Play

RELATED: EPISODE 4: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - Opening Night Under the Lights

RELATED: EPISODE 3: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - Countdown to Game Day

RELATED: EPISODE 2: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - Preparation

RELATED: EPISODE 1: 'PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill' - A New Culture of Football