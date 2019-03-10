In this episode, Panther students and alumni celebrate Homecoming Week! It was an opportunity to not only celebrate the past but what has been accomplished so far this season.

The Panthers squared off against a talented Malakoff team and their stiff defense. While Spring Hill started strong, they were overpowered in the second half and lost 19-9.

It was a tough loss that was not for a lack of effort. As the team heads into the second half of the season, they look for ways to improve to .500 again.

PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union and John Frazier: Allstate, will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv and the CBS19 YouTube page.

