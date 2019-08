The months-long wait for football is almost over, but the players at Spring Hill High School found the last week is the longest.

The players took part in several more practices and a scrimmage against Tatum. However, they finally took some time to relax and have a good time at the annual Back-to-School Pep Rally.

Once the rally is over, however, it was back to work on the practice field. Each player and coach showed they are itching to get back onto the gridiron under the lights.