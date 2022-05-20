Tyler ISD releases inclement weather plan for graduation ceremonies

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony start times will be delayed until 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 28, 2022.

Tyler Independent School District has released a plan for the potential inclement weather that might effect the high school graduation ceremonies.

Graduation ceremonies for both Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School are set to start at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony start times will be delayed until 10 p.m.

The planned graduation days for both high schools are as follows:

Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m.: Tyler High School

Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m.: Tyler Legacy High School

Both schools will have their graduation take place at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, with the gates will open at 6:30 p.m. In the event that each ceremony must be postponed, Tyler High's graduation will occur on May 21 at 10 a.m. and Tyler Legacy's graduation will occur on May 22 at 2 p.m.

Graduates and their families will be directly updated by school administrators with any changes or updates to the graduation plans. These changes will be communicated through text, Facebook, Twitter and the Tyler ISD website.