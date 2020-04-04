CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school sports were set to return on May 4th, but, now that date is no longer set in stone.

The UIL with a release today after the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain closed through May 4th.

UIL

The UIL deciding it is now a "to be determined scenario." This does not mean sports for sure won't be back on May 4th, rather, it means at this point it is a wait and see how everything with the coronavirus unfolds before there is an official decision. The UIL stating "all decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials."