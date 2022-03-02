No freshmen on varsity teams? This is one of several rule changes UIL is considering

The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics will consider numerous rule changes in its June 14 meeting in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) – which governs athletic, musical, and academic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas – will consider a number of proposed rule changes at its upcoming meeting in mid-June.

The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics' agenda detailed the proposals, which they'll consider at their meeting Tuesday in Round Rock.

Several agenda items will be related to rule change proposals from the public, including, but not limited to:

A proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competitions.

Proposals to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport

A proposal to add a shot clock to basketball

A proposal to allow 6th grade participation at the 1A level

A proposal regarding strength and conditioning for in-season athletes

A proposal to establish a ten-year compensation plan for sports officials

These are only a handful of many proposals on the agenda.

UIL officials told WFAA that any individual may propose a rule change to be included on the meeting agenda and all submissions they received for consideration at this legislative council meeting are included. For more information on the process to amend UIL rules, visit their website here.

The UIL also said the “old business” items on the agenda are items staff will discuss from a previous legislative council meeting that the council had requested UIL staff to study or monitor.

For a look at the full list of proposals on the agenda, click here.

The meeting comes months after the UIL released its district realignments for 2022 through 2024.