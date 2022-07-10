UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7.
Click the video above for the highlights.
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7.
Click the video above for the highlights.
Paid Advertisement